A Filipino student at Sungshin Women’s University is expected to become the first person in Korea to receive a master’s degree specifically in K-culture, the university said Wednesday.

Abigail Jazmine Llamo, 29, recently passed her thesis defense for the university’s master’s program in K-Culture and Entertainment and is awaiting final approval for graduation. If approved, she will receive the degree in August.

Although Korean cultural content, including films, television dramas, music and fashion, has long been studied under broader disciplines such as media studies, business administration and cultural industries, the university said Llamo would be the first student in Korea to earn a master’s degree specifically in K-culture.

Her dissertation examined ways to expand K-pop’s overseas popularity by comparing concert ticket prices and consumer behavior in Korea and the Philippines.

Based on surveys of 200 K-pop fans and 20 industry experts in both countries, she argued that ticket prices should be set at levels that allow local concert promoters to make reasonable profits without placing an excessive financial burden on audiences.

She said the price of a single concert ticket can amount to a month’s salary for some people in the Philippines.

“Now that K-pop is enjoyed around the world, I hope it will continue to distinguish itself by showcasing uniquely Korean culture. I hope it never loses those Korean elements,” she said in an interview with local media.

She also said K-pop idols should receive cultural sensitivity training to better communicate with people from diverse cultural backgrounds, as they interact with fans around the world every day.