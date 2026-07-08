LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Shohei Ohtani hit his 300th career homer on Tuesday night, a leadoff shot against Colorado Rockies pitcher Michael Lorenzen.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way superstar blasted a 124.6-meter line drive to center on a 2-0 pitch for his 20th homer of the season. Center fielder Cole Carrigg could only watch it fly out.

Ohtani is the 170th member of the 300-homer club.

It was Ohtani's 31st career leadoff homer and seventh this season. He also homered in the Dodgers' 8-7 victory in 11 innings on Monday night to highlight a 3-for-4 performance.

Ohtani is the first Japanese-born player in the majors to reach the milestone and the fifth-fastest in history to do so. It took him 1,102 games between playing for the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers; New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was the quickest at 955 games.

The Dodgers took a 2-0 lead on Lorenzen's bases-loaded walk to Pages in the fifth.

Colorado closed to 2-1 on McCarthy's RBI groundout in the sixth.

Freeland's RBI single made extended the Dodgers' lead to 3-1 in the sixth.

But Dodgers’ reliever Will Klein (3-3) had a potential inning-ending double play ball that turned into a run-scoring error by shortstop Miguel Rojas. Then the Rockies turned a squeeze play into two more runs to take a 4-3 lead for the win.