A South Korean man has shared on social media a thank-you letter and gifts he received from three Chinese students nearly a year after he gave them a ride down from a mountain area when they missed the last bus.

The man, who lives in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, said he met the students near Gonryunsan Mountain in Chilpo-ri last summer. The students had missed the last bus out of the area, and he offered to drive them to a place where they could continue their trip.

Before parting, he gave them his business card and told them to call him if they ran into any more trouble.

Last week, the man posted on Threads photos of a parcel he had received from Chengdu, China. The package contained a handwritten letter from the students and a box filled with China-themed souvenirs.

“We remember the kindness you showed us in Pohang last summer. We hope this small gift can express our appreciation,” the letter read.

The man said he was touched by the unexpected gift, adding that he felt he had done something to make his country proud.