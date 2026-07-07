Galaxy Corporation, a South Korean artificial intelligence-driven entertainment technology company, said Tuesday its upcoming Galaxy Robot Park has sold out all weekend performances scheduled during its July pre-launch period, reflecting strong early demand ahead of the venue's official opening in September.

According to the company, approximately 8,000 reservations were made during the initial July booking period. Weekend performance slots were filled shortly after ticket sales opened, prompting requests from prospective visitors for additional ticket availability.

Galaxy Robot Park, located in Godeok-dong in eastern Seoul, is being positioned by the company as the world's first physical AI theme park, combining live performances, artificial intelligence, robotics and entertainment intellectual property in a single venue. Rather than functioning as a traditional exhibition space, the park is designed to offer interactive performances featuring both humans and robots.

Its centerpiece is the Robot Arena, where visitors will be able to watch robot performances, including synchronized K-pop dance routines and robot boxing matches. The venue will also feature interactive attractions such as a hugging robot, a robot dog designed for visitor interaction and a robot that creates live portraits.

The park builds on Galaxy Corporation's broader physical AI initiative following MACH 33, which the company described as the world's first robot fashion show, held in May.

Following the official opening, Galaxy Corporation plans to offer at least four performances daily, totaling more than 1,000 shows annually. The company said it intends to use the Seoul venue as the foundation for expanding its physical AI entertainment business into overseas markets, including Dubai, the United States, Japan and Southeast Asia.

"Galaxy Robot Park is the world's first physical AI theme park where humans and robots work side by side to create a new cultural experience," Galaxy Corporation CEO Choi Yong-ho said. "Beginning in Seoul, we aim to expand this model to major cities around the world and build a global physical AI entertainment platform."