LeBron James appears set to leave the Los Angeles Lakers after deciding last week not to re-sign, according to an ESPN report by Ramona Shelburne. Although his agent, Rich Paul, said he was "80 percent" sure James would stay following the Lakers' second-round playoff exit to the Oklahoma City Thunder, that changed over the following weeks. James has yet to announce his next team but is not expected to retire after 23 NBA seasons.

Shelburne reported that neither side exchanged contract offers. The Lakers attempted to schedule a video meeting with James before free agency but were told he had already decided to move on, making further discussions unnecessary.

A key issue was the Lakers' failure to outline a plan for improving the roster, particularly if James were expected to accept a pay cut. The lack of communication reportedly left him feeling he was no longer a priority.

Many believed the relationship shifted after the Lakers acquired Luka Doncic in February 2025. The then-25-year-old became the franchise centerpiece, while James accepted a reduced offensive role behind Doncic and Austin Reaves. A team source said the organization did not do enough to acknowledge the sacrifices James made in stepping aside for the team's future.

The Lakers are now fully committed to building around Doncic. James spent eight seasons in Los Angeles, highlighted by the franchise's 17th NBA championship alongside Anthony Davis in 2020, though his overall tenure is often viewed as falling short of the championship success enjoyed by past Lakers legends.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)