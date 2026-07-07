Lee Jung-hoo extended his hitting streak to five games and reached base twice as the San Francisco Giants rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday at Oracle Park.

Batting fifth and playing center field, Lee went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored, maintaining a .315 batting average (98-for-311).

After flying out in the first inning, Lee delivered a sharp single to center off Toronto starter Kevin Gausman with no outs in the fourth despite falling behind with two strikes. The hit put runners on the corners, and the Giants added a run when Willy Adames grounded into a double play that brought home the runner from third.

Lee also helped spark a big sixth inning. Leading off with a runner on first, he hit a grounder toward shortstop, but Toronto third baseman Kazuma Okamoto misplayed the ball for an error, putting two runners aboard.

After Adames walked to load the bases with one out, Victor Bericoto delivered an RBI single that scored both the runner from third and Lee from second. Heliot Ramos capped the five-run inning with a three-run homer, giving San Francisco an 8-1 lead.

Lee drew a walk in the seventh to record his second time on base of the game. Ramos added a two-run homer in the eighth as the Giants completed the 10-1 rout.

Meanwhile, Song Seong-mun was unable to build on his strong performance from the previous day. After going 1-for-3 with two walks and two stolen bases against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Song started at shortstop and batted eighth for the San Diego Padres against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park but went 0-for-4, dropping his season batting average to .225 (16-for-71).

Song was solid defensively at shortstop, committing no errors. However, Padres starter Walker Buehler allowed seven runs over five innings as San Diego was shut out 8-0 by Arizona.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)