ACRC prepares AI transition roadmap as its chief says the technology could both improve transparency and create new corruption risks

A decade after Korea began sharing its integrity systems with developing countries, the head of its anti-corruption agency says the next challenge lies in artificial intelligence, digital government and the new accountability risks they create.

Ahead of a forum marking 10 years of cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme, Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission Chairperson Jung Il-yeon said the partnership should strengthen connections between participating countries as they confront emerging integrity challenges.

Jung said the partnership’s key achievement has been helping countries adapt Korea’s anti-corruption experience to their own legal and administrative systems, rather than simply transplanting Korean institutions abroad.

“Korea, once a recipient of assistance, now stands at the center of a network where 14 countries learn from one another,” Jung said in an interview with The Korea Herald.

The forum, themed “A Decade of Partnership, The Future of Integrity,” brought together experts Thursday and Friday to discuss anti-corruption technical assistance, legal reforms, private-sector integrity and the use of digital technologies to fight corruption.

“If the past 10 years were a time of planting Korea’s integrity systems together, the next 10 years will be a time when those roots connect and grow into one global integrity ecosystem,” said Jung.

Korea’s integrity assessment model spreads abroad

Jung identified Korea's Comprehensive Integrity Assessment of public institutions as one of the most adaptable models for other countries.

The system, introduced in 2002, evaluates public agencies through surveys of citizens who have used their services, internal staff and experts of each institution’s anti-corruption efforts.

The system is designed to push agencies to identify vulnerable areas and improve them.

The model received the United Nations Public Service Award in 2012 and has been shared with 13 countries through technical assistance and training programs.

Jung highlighted Sri Lanka as a recent example. After the country’s 2022 economic crisis, Sri Lanka adopted Korea’s public-sector integrity assessment model through a presidential directive and established dedicated units across 106 public institutions.

Algeria, Uzbekistan and Vietnam have also reflected similar elements in their national anti-corruption strategies, he said.

Jung said the success of such cooperation should be judged not only by whether reforms are written into law, but also by whether countries build permanent organizations to sustain them and eventually share their own experience with others.

"I think this know-how that Korea has accumulated while perfecting this one structure is the essence of the experience that Korea can share," Jung noted.

AI as both tool and risk

The forum also addressed how AI and digital transformation are reshaping corruption risks in public administration.

Jung said AI can help governments improve transparency by standardizing procedures, expanding information disclosure and detecting abnormal patterns in administrative data. Automated decision-making could also reduce opportunities for improper influence in some processes.

But Jung warned that AI could create new forms of corruption if algorithms are designed or adjusted to favor certain individuals or companies.

As administrative networks become more integrated and large amounts of data are concentrated in government systems, abuse of power by those with access to information could also become a growing risk, he said.

To prevent this, Jung said AI should be used as a support tool, rather than as a final decision-maker.

“If the process behind a policy decision cannot be explained, accountability can move backward,” he said. “AI should present drafts and the rationale behind them, while public officials review, confirm and take responsibility.”

The ACRC is preparing a medium- to long-term roadmap for AI transition, including safeguards to ensure that matters directly related to citizens’ rights, such as whistleblower protection and civil petitions, remain subject to final human review. Sensitive information will also be handled only in secure environments, he said.

The commission is also preparing guidelines on risks such as algorithmic bias and automated decision-making.

Integrity as development infrastructure

Jung also stressed that corruption is not limited to any single sector, but cuts across all 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Whether in public procurement, infrastructure, climate finance or development aid, corruption risks grow when large sums of money and broad discretion are not matched by transparency, he said.

“When new funds flow into new sectors, corresponding monitoring systems must be established,” Jung said. “Otherwise, trust in global efforts themselves can be lost.”

For Jung, the forum’s purpose is not simply to mark a decade of cooperation, but to turn discussions into concrete follow-up projects.

The ACRC plans to reflect recommendations from the forum in next year’s cooperation plan with UNDP and develop networks among participating countries into a platform for South-South cooperation.

“Anti-corruption is not the task of one sector alone,” Jung said. “It is the foundation that supports sustainable development as a whole.”