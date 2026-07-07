Hyundai Motor Group posted the fastest growth among the world's top 10 electric vehicle makers in the first five months of the year, even as Chinese automakers continued to dominate the global market despite weakening demand at home.

According to market tracker SNE Research on Tuesday, Hyundai ranked seventh globally in terms of sales with 303,000 EV deliveries between January and May, up 24.3 percent from a year earlier. The increase far outpaced the global EV market's 3.5 percent growth over the same period.

The Korean automaker's performance was driven by recovering demand in Europe and rapid expansion in Asia excluding China, offsetting a broader slowdown in China's EV market and softer demand in North America.

Despite Hyundai's strong momentum, Chinese manufacturers continued to dominate the rankings, accounting for six of the world's top 10 EV makers.

BYD retained the top spot with 1.157 million deliveries, although sales fell 21.5 percent from a year earlier as weaker domestic demand weighed on performance. Geely remained second with 779,000 units, down 3.9 percent.

The rest of the top 10 included Tesla, Volkswagen, SAIC Motor, Changan, Chery, Leapmotor and BMW.

Global EV deliveries reached 7.754 million units during the January-May period.

China remained the world's largest EV market with 4.163 million deliveries, but sales declined 10.4 percent, reducing its share of global demand to 53.7 percent from 62.0 percent a year earlier.

In contrast, Europe expanded 27.5 percent to 1.988 million units, supported by new model launches and continued electrification efforts. North America recorded the steepest regional decline, with deliveries dropping 27.6 percent to 517,000 units amid policy uncertainty and weaker consumer demand.

The fastest growth came from Asia excluding China, where EV sales surged 75.0 percent to 747,000 units. Other emerging markets more than doubled, climbing 139.4 percent to 339,000 units.

"The global EV market is becoming increasingly regionalized," SNE Research said. "Future competition will depend on China's domestic recovery, policy changes in North America, and whether strong demand in Europe and Asia excluding China can be sustained. Automakers with diversified overseas operations are likely to remain better positioned than those relying heavily on the Chinese market."