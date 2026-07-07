A screening program at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art will bring together the works of French experimental film pioneer Jean-Claude Rousseau, the museum said Tuesday.

The event, organized as part of the MMCA Film & Video program, will showcase 25 films by the French filmmaker -- spanning works ranging from 1983 to 2024 -- at the Seoul branch of the museum from July 24 to Aug 2, according to the MMCA.

Born in Paris in 1946, Rousseau is known for his style of working without predetermined subjects or scripts, instead turning his vision toward himself, the objects around him and the places where he dwells or through which he passes.

Among the films to be showcased are his debut work "Girl Reading a Letter at an Open Window" (1983), as well as more recent works, such as "Just Before the Storm" (2003), shot in the southern city of Jeonju, and "Where Are All My Lovers?" (2024).

As part of the program, the French filmmaker is set to visit South Korea and hold talks on his cinematic journey and philosophy on July 25. (Yonhap)