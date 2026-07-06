Seoul shares ended lower Monday as foreigners continued to offload local stocks ahead of major companies' second-quarter earnings releases. The Korean won fell against the US dollar.

After opening 1.06 percent higher, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index reversed course, falling 37.01 points, or 0.46 percent, to close at 8,051.33.

Trade volume was moderate at 442.43 million shares worth 31.59 trillion won ($20.6 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 461 to 412.

Investors are assessing whether the artificial intelligence-driven rally can be sustained and are looking to corporate earnings for signs that massive spending on AI infrastructure is translating into profits, analysts said.

Institutions and foreigners sold a combined 2.7 trillion won worth of stocks, while individuals purchased a net 2.6 trillion won.

In Seoul, technology stocks were mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 2.75 percent to 318,000 won, but SK hynix fell 3.38 percent to 2,343,000 won ahead of the chipmaker's planned $29 billion US listing later this week.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor climbed 2.03 percent to 502,000 won, and LIG Defense and Aerospace gained 1.88 percent to 815,000 won.

Among decliners, leading battery firm LG Energy Solution fell 2.21 percent to 354,500 won, and flag carrier Korean Air shed 2.16 percent to 28,750 won.

The Korean won was trading at 1,530.30 won per US dollar as of 3:30 p.m., down 4.7 won from the previous session.

On Monday, the Korean won began trading on a 24-hour basis, a move aimed at improving foreign investors' access to local markets and bolstering the case for an upgrade in MSCI's developed-market index. (Yonhap)