Neymar all but hinted at his retirement from Brazil's national team after Brazil was eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil, with Neymar in the lineup, lost 2-1 to Norway in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. Neymar converted a penalty kick just before the final whistle to score Brazil's lone goal, but Norway striker Erling Haaland scored twice in the 79th and 90th minutes as Brazil crashed out of the tournament.

Neymar broke down in tears after the match, visibly expressing his disappointment. In a flash interview with Brazilian broadcaster Globo Esporte TV, he indicated that his journey with the national team had come to an end.

"I tried, and I tried again. Now it's over. I started here, and I finished here," Neymar said.

Coincidentally, the match was played at the same venue where Neymar made his senior debut for Brazil against the United States in 2010. By saying, "I started here, and I finished here," he emphasized that he was announcing the apparent end of his international career at the same place where it began.

With the defeat, Neymar also picked up an unwanted distinction. He became only the second Brazilian player to appear in four FIFA World Cups without winning the tournament. The first was defender Thiago Silva. Widely regarded as icons of Brazilian soccer from the 2010s through the present day, the two now also stand as symbolic figures of the Brazilian national team's period of decline.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)