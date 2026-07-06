The San Diego Padres snapped an eight-game losing streak despite losing both their manager and a coach to ejections just one minute into the game.

San Diego beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 on the road on Sunday at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium, ending its eight-game skid and earning its first victory in 10 days since defeating Los Angeles on June 26.

The Padres lost acting manager Craig Stammen and infield instructor Ryan Goins in the top of the first inning after both were ejected for arguing a check-swing strike call on Fernando Tatis Jr. Home plate umpire Nick Mahrley issued the ejections just one minute after first pitch, according to MLB.com. Tatis Jr. later struck out to end the at-bat.

San Diego recovered behind Jackson Merrill‘s go-ahead hit in the fourth inning and Manny Machado’s three-run homer in the seventh, snapping a five-game losing streak against the Dodgers.

The victory lifted the Padres into a tie with the Arizona Diamondbacks for second place in the National League West, though they remain 14 games behind the division-leading Dodgers.

Batting ninth and starting at shortstop, Song Seong-moon went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases, raising his season batting average to .239 (16-for-67).

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)