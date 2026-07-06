Director Christopher Nolan will visit South Korea for the first time next month to promote his latest film, "The Odyssey," Universal Pictures said Monday.

Nolan will arrive in Seoul on Aug. 3 alongside cast members Matt Damon and Charlize Theron. The visit marks Nolan's first trip to South Korea.

In a handwritten letter released through Universal Pictures, Nolan thanked Korean audiences for their longstanding support.

"I'm deeply grateful for the support and love you've shown for my films. I'm especially delighted that Odyssey will bring me to Seoul and I'll get to celebrate the film with Korean audiences in person!" Nolan wrote.

Damon will return to South Korea for the first time in a decade, following his visit in 2016 to promote "Jason Bourne." Theron will join Nolan and Damon for a series of promotional events, including a press conference and a red carpet appearance.

"The Odyssey" is Nolan's first feature since the Academy Award-winning "Oppenheimer" (2023). Based on Homer's ancient Greek epic, the film follows the legendary warrior Odysseus on his long and perilous journey home to Ithaca after leading the Greeks to victory in the Trojan War through the Trojan Horse strategy, where his wife, Penelope, awaits.

The film's ensemble cast also includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya. With a reported production budget of $250 million, "The Odyssey" is the most expensive film of Nolan's career. The big-budget production was shot entirely with IMAX film cameras.

"The Odyssey" opens in North America on July 17 and is scheduled for release in South Korea on Aug. 5.