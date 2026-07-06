Merchandise sales at the National Museum of Korea reached 21.8 billion won ($14.2 million) in the first half of 2026, up 90 percent from a year earlier, cultural authorities said Monday.

It is also the first time that first-half sales at MU:DS, the museum's merchandise brand, have exceeded 20 billion won.

The museum store offers a wide range of products, from everyday household items to souvenirs, inspired by Korea's cultural heritage and historical artifacts. The merchandise, branded as MU:DS — pronounced "moods" and coined from the words "museum" and "goods" — has become increasingly popular among museum visitors.

Sales to foreign tourists surged as well, accounting for 1 billion won, double the figure from a year earlier. Printed paintings, posters and magnets were among the most popular items.

The best-selling merchandise was the miniature replica of the Pensive Bodhisattva, one of Korea's best-known Buddhist sculptures that is listed as National Treasure No. 78. The statue depicts a figure contemplating with one leg across another and one elbow resting on the leg.

Other popular items included a keyboard decorated in Korea's traditional multicolored pattern Dancheong, a wine stopper shaped like Admiral Yi Sun-sin's Jeonrib hat, and a color-changing glass set featuring drunk scholars.

Another standout seller was a collaboration between MU:DS and BTS, launched in March 20, a day before the group's showcase in Gwanghwamun Square. The collaboration drew inspiration from "The Divine Bell of King Seongdeok," whose sound was sampled in BTS' track "No. 29" in the "Arirang" album. The collection recorded about 43 million won over its first two days.

"MU:DS connects cultural heritage with everyday life, encouraging people to experience and appreciate it beyond the museum walls," said Jeong Yong-seok, the President of the National Museum Foundation of Korea. "We would continue strengthening the brand's competitiveness and marketability so that more people in Korea and around the world can experience our cultural heritage."

The National Museum of Korea welcomed over 6.5 million people in 2025. From January to May this year, 3.25 million people paid visits.