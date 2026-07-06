Visitors to Seoul can now purchase a single pass for everything from mobile data to museum entry, as the Seoul Tourism Organization expands the benefits of its Discover Seoul Pass.

The pass, issued by the Seoul Tourism Organization, is exclusively for international visitors and can be purchased either as a physical card or a mobile pass. It covers admission to major attractions, transportation and mobile data.

The pass comes in time-based options of 72 hours and 120 hours, while the Pick 3 Basic and Pick 3 Theme Park passes allow visitors to choose any three attractions or any three plus a theme park.

This month, 22 new partner facilities joined the program, bringing the total to 219, including 79 offering free admission and 140 offering coupon benefits.

The new additions represent services for relaxation, shopping and beauty, reflecting a trend among travelers who increasingly prefer everyday cultural experiences over famous tourist sites. Jjimjilbang, or Korean-style saunas, are among the experience-oriented additions.

The telecommunications benefit has also been expanded. The SKT e-SIM free data pass, valid for five days, was previously available only to mobile pass users but is now available to physical pass holders as well. The service allows travelers to connect to mobile data immediately upon arrival at the airport without purchasing or picking up a SIM card.

"I didn't have to buy a separate SIM card at the airport because the pass came with a data benefit. I was able to start sightseeing right away without worrying about connectivity," said Glaiza, a visitor from Australia.

"I became interested in Korean-style saunas after seeing them on social media, and since it was included in the pass, I could go without hesitation. It made my trip much more fulfilling because I got to experience not just tourist attractions but the everyday life that Korean people actually enjoy," said Janae, a visitor from the US.

Kil Gi-yeon, CEO of the Seoul Tourism Organization, said the new partnerships and expanded telecommunications service are part of our efforts to help international visitors conveniently experience everyday life in Seoul. "We will continue to introduce services that put tourist convenience first," he said.

Details on partner facilities and benefits are available on www.discoverseoulpass.com and its official mobile app.