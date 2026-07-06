KT Corp., a South Korean telecommunications operator, said Monday it plans to invest around 18 trillion won ($11.8 billion) to turn into a platform company for artificial intelligence transformation.

Park Yoon-young, the chief executive officer of the company, outlined the details of such plans at a press conference held in central Seoul, the first such event since his appointment to the position in March.

Under its "AX Platform Company" initiative, KT plans to inject 12 trillion won in the areas of cybersecurity, IT and networks over the next three years, he said.

The company will invest 4 trillion won in revamping its cybersecurity capabilities under a zero-trust principle, as well as IT innovation. It is also seeking to secure leadership in next-generation network technologies, such as 6G and satellites, while improving its existing network quality, the company said.

On the AI infrastructure front, KT plans to invest 5 trillion won in the construction of AI data centers of 1 gigawatt capacity, with the aim to provide ultra-low latency, real-time inference environment necessary for physical AI and autonomous driving, the company said.

An additional 1 trillion won will be spent to add submarine cables with a capacity of more than 90 terabits per second, to address growing data traffic, it added.

Outside of AI, KT will begin the establishment of a token factory by combining the company's AI data centers with token optimization engines, while entering businesses related to stable coins.

"We will build on the solid growth of our core business as a telecom operator, so that Korea can emerge as a leading AI transformation, or AX, nation," KT said. (Yonhap)