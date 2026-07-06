North Korea has launched an inspection of disaster response readiness ahead of the rainy season, as the Korean Peninsula braces for possible heavy downpours after a delayed start to monsoon season.

Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers’ Party, said Monday that each region and institution should establish an orderly command system to respond swiftly to disaster crises, along with monitoring and warning systems tailored to local geographical conditions.

North Korea is considered vulnerable to heavy rain and flooding because of weak infrastructure, deforestation and limited drainage capacity.

In July 2024, North Korea suffered major flood damage after heavy rains hit Sinuiju and Uiju County in North Phyongan Province, a region along the Amnok River near the border with China. State media said at the time that more than 4,100 homes and about 3,000 hectares of farmland were flooded, along with public buildings, roads and other facilities.

In 2025, the authorities also called for vigilance ahead of heavy seasonal rains, though publicly reported damage was not as extensive as in the previous year.

South Korea has also moved to prepare for the summer disaster season.

The Interior Ministry has been operating a summer natural disaster response period since May 15 and held a government-wide inspection meeting on July 2 as heavy rain and heat waves were expected to intensify.

The rainy season here normally begins around mid-June on Jeju Island and in late June in the southern and central regions. This year, however, the seasonal rain front remained south of Jeju and near southern Japan until late June.

The Korea Meteorological Administration attributed the delay to cold air lingering over the Korean Peninsula and the slow northwestward expansion of the North Pacific high-pressure system.