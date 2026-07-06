South Korea will make efforts to revamp regulations and accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies in the service sector, the finance ministry said Monday.

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol discussed such measures with relevant ministries as South Korea aims to further propel the growth of the service industry, which accounts for 60 percent of its gross domestic product, according to the Ministry of Finance and Economy.

"Currently, the service industry is facing a major transformation driven by AI, leading to convergence with the manufacturing sector, innovation in public services and major changes in daily life," Koo said.

The finance ministry said such changes can be observed in online shopping, noting South Korea must gain an early foothold in the AI agentic commerce market, where AI agents can recommend and compare products while placing orders and making payments.

"To help South Korean businesses take the lead in the global market, the government will promptly come up with measures to allow AI agents to be tested throughout the entire shopping process," Koo said.

The finance minister added the government will also prepare measures to support new mobility services, such as urban air mobility and AI-based autonomous driving.

South Korea will additionally apply AI technologies to public services in areas including tax payment and administrative services, he added. (Yonhap)