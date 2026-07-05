Police have launched an investigation after an online post claimed that a bomb had been planted at Gwangju Jeil High School, days after the school became the target of a controversial chant during a national high school baseball tournament.

The National Police Agency said Sunday it had opened an investigation into what it called a public threat linked to a recent cheering controversy at a high school baseball game.

“Such acts are clear crimes that violate students’ right to learn and disrupt the public’s peaceful daily life,” police said.

The threat was reported Saturday after a post claiming that a bomb had been planted at the school appeared on an online community. Police and fire authorities searched the campus in Buk-gu, Gwangju, but no explosives were found.

About 20 students and staff members who were on campus at the time were evacuated, according to local reports.

Police said they would respond sternly to similar posts targeting schools or students, including defamatory claims and bomb threats, by opening investigations on charges such as violating the Information and Communications Network Act or making public threats.

Police believe the threat may be linked to a controversy involving the Gwangju Jeil High School and Paichai High School teams during the Blue Dragon National High School Baseball Championship in Seoul on June 29.

During the game, some Paichai High School players repeatedly chanted, “I’ll go, I’ll go to Starbucks” and “Tank Day” toward Gwangju Jeil High School players.

The chant appeared to refer to a Starbucks Korea tumbler promotion that drew public anger in May because it was launched on the anniversary of the 1980 Gwangju Democratic Uprising and used the phrase “Tank Day,” reminding many Koreans of the military crackdown on demonstrators.

The Korea Baseball Softball Association later suspended Paichai High School’s baseball team from national competitions for six months. Two students who reportedly led the chant were also referred to the school’s disciplinary committee.

Players, parents and the principal of Paichai High School are expected to visit Gwangju Jeil High School on Monday to apologize.