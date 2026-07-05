Seven in 10 Korean adults now live with plants. In a 2024 survey of 500 adults by the Rural Development Administration, 72 percent of respondents said they were raising companion plants.

The trend even has its own name. "Sikjipsa," a compound of the Korean words for plant and butler, refers to those who tend their plants with the devotion of a caretaker, and the term has settled into everyday use as more people turn to greenery for emotional comfort.

Even K-pop stars are joining in. In January, BTS member V documented his first steps as a self-professed "plant newbie" on Instagram, sharing a video of himself inspecting his greenery in pajamas and a photo of a wilted leaf captioned, "The plant newbie is crying."

For those who have yet to choose a plant, there is a matchmaking service. The National Institute of Horticultural and Herbal Science developed a recommendation service that sorts users into 32 "companion types" based on eight questions, then suggests matches from a pool of 228 plants.

Available on the Rural Development Administration's website, the questionnaire asks what kind of friend the user hopes to find in a plant, then factors in emotional stability, air purification, interior decoration, growing environment and gardening experience.

"With smaller families and the rise of single-person households, the number of people raising companion plants keeps growing. Companion plants enrich people's emotions and have significant healing effects," said Cho Sung-chil, a certified tree doctor.

For those ready to take the plunge, here are five low-maintenance houseplants.

A variety of bird's nest fern, the Asplenium nidus, purifies indoor air and helps maintain humidity. Keep it out of direct sunlight and water before the topsoil dries out.

"It adapts well to indoor conditions and is easy to care for, so even beginners can raise it without much trouble," said the owner of Ohio, an online plant and pot retailer.

The staghorn fern, with leaves shaped like bat wings, removes fine dust from the air. Ventilation matters more than light. Mist once or twice a week, and mount it on a wall for decor.

The fortune tree, or Dracaena fragrans, is a go-to housewarming gift in Korea. It thrives in bright, indirect light. Water when the topsoil dries, and take care not to overwater.

A monstera purifies the air while its perforated leaves add visual charm. It grows well in partial shade. Rotate the pot from time to time and wipe dust off the leaves.

The peace lily flowers even in partial shade and is among the top air-purifying plants identified in a NASA study. However, it is toxic, so households with pets should take caution.

For beginners, experts offer three rules: Water only when the soil dries, not on a rigid schedule; give plants soft, indirect light rather than harsh sun; and watch the leaves — yellowing suggests overwatering, while dry tips point to dryness or poor ventilation.