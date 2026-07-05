Melissa Jefferson-Wooden edged Sha'Carri Richardson in a thrilling photo finish to win the women's 100 meters at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday, while Nigeria's Kayinsola Ajayi stunned world leader Oblique Seville in the men's race.

Richardson is known for her extraordinary closing speed but ​could not hold off reigning world champion Jefferson-Wooden, who charged down the final metres to break the tape in 10.78 ‌and win by one hundredth of a second in Eugene.

Twenty-year-old Adaejah Hodge from the British Virgin Islands took third in 10.80.

"It was a fight literally to the finish but I wanted it more," said Jefferson-Wooden.

Jamaican world leader Seville got out of the blocks well but could not match Ajayi's (9.84) acceleration at the 50-metre mark and finished ​five hundredths of a second slower on the men's side. American Christian Coleman was third in 9.95.

"I've been consistent," said Ajayi. "That was ​part of my goal. Stay on top of it all, stay consistent, come out here and do what ⁠I have to do and just execute my race."