LG Chem said Sunday it will begin mass supplying semiconductor strippers to Amkor Technology, a leading US-based outsourced semiconductor assembly and test company.

Amkor provides semiconductor packaging and testing services for major chipmakers worldwide.

A stripper is a key process chemical used to remove photoresist and residue from semiconductor wafers after circuit patterning. As chip circuits become smaller and more complex, stripping performance has become increasingly important for manufacturing yield and product reliability.

LG Chem said it entered the semiconductor stripper market by leveraging its expertise and customer support capabilities built through its display stripper business.

The product supplied to Amkor was customized for the company's new production line. Compared with existing products, it cuts the time needed to remove photoresist and residue by 50 percent, improving process efficiency.

LG Chem said demand for high-performance process materials is rising as investment in advanced semiconductor packaging accelerates, driven by artificial intelligence and growing demand for high-bandwidth memory.

Earlier this year, LG Chem announced plans to more than double its electronic materials business by expanding its semiconductor packaging materials portfolio, including copper clad laminates, die attach films and photosensitive dielectric materials.

"Our partnership with Amkor will further strengthen our competitiveness in customized materials optimized for customers' manufacturing processes," said Kim Dong-chun, CEO of LG Chem.