HD Construction Equipment said Sunday it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korea Army Headquarters at Gyeryongdae in South Chungcheong Province to cooperate on autonomous construction equipment technologies and maintenance training.

The partnership aims to help the military adapt to declining troop numbers by applying and validating autonomous construction equipment in military operations.

Under the agreement, the two sides will collaborate on technologies for missions such as restoring war-damaged infrastructure, constructing and reinforcing operational facilities, and supporting disaster response efforts. They will also develop an integrated control system capable of operating multiple manned and unmanned construction machines simultaneously.

HD Construction Equipment will provide specialized maintenance training for Army personnel operating construction equipment, while the Army will offer security awareness programs and battlefield history tours for company employees.

Ahead of the signing ceremony, the company invited Army logistics and engineering officials to its Global Training Center in Eumseong last month to demonstrate its autonomous construction equipment technologies. The two sides also discussed the development of unmanned special-purpose equipment for military operations and Military Aid to Civil Authorities missions.

HD Construction Equipment has recently expanded the deployment of its autonomous technologies through projects involving self-operating excavators at major construction sites and mines in Europe.

"This agreement represents practical cooperation that will benefit both sides while providing an opportunity to further advance autonomous construction equipment technologies," said Moon Jae-young, president of HD Construction Equipment.