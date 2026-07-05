Shinhan Financial Group held its management forum for the second half of 2026 from Friday to Saturday at Shinhan Bank Blue Campus in Yongin, bringing together about 300 executives from across the group to discuss competitiveness and accelerate its artificial intelligence transformation.

The forum opened with a video depicting a hypothetical scenario in which Shinhan Financial had disappeared from the market by 2030, followed by a session assessing the group's competitive position from an external perspective.

A notable feature of this year's event was the use of an AI agent developed by Shinhan Financial as a "red team" to challenge executives' ideas and assumptions. The AI analyzed discussions in real time, generated counterarguments and alternative proposals, and provided feedback on assignments and presentations to improve the quality and objectivity of discussions.

Executives also reviewed their leadership performance, identified obstacles to execution and refined business strategies for the second half.

On the second day, participants reviewed the group's progress in AI transformation and shared plans to accelerate its transition to an AI-native company. The forum also featured presentations and demonstration booths showcasing AI agent applications across affiliates.

Chairman Jin Ok-dong urged executives to lead future financial innovation with Shinhan's entrepreneurial spirit and strengthen their capabilities by embracing AI while pursuing ambitious goals through teamwork and stronger execution.