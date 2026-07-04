Two suspects accused of running large-scale illegal online gambling networks have been extradited from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to South Korea in a joint international operation, authorities said Saturday.

One suspect allegedly ran an overseas gambling site worth 4.8 trillion won ($3.14 billion) based in Southeast Asia and laundered criminal proceeds while evading arrest for 12 years across multiple countries, including the Philippines, Malaysia and Cambodia, according to the pan-government special task force on transnational crime.

The suspect is also accused of evading 66 billion won in taxes while operating the gambling site, as well as providing and using drugs and engaging in prostitution-related offenses.

Another suspect is suspected of operating a separate 500 billion-won gambling site that recruited middle and high school students into illegal gambling operations.

The two suspects were arrested in the UAE in cooperation with UAE authorities and repatriated to South Korea via Incheon International Airport.

The task force said the extradition was made possible through extensive international cooperation and intelligence sharing, despite logistical challenges in air transport amid the Middle East conflict, with the suspects ultimately flown back on a UAE carrier.

"We will continue to track down and arrest similar cyber gambling organizations that flee overseas through strong determination and international cooperation," it added. (Yonhap)