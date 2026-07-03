President Lee Jae Myung plans to preside over a meeting next week to review progress for a mega semiconductor production base in the country's southwestern region, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.

The joint public-private meeting will be held at the presidential office next Monday to review the semiconductor cluster project in the southwestern region, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yoo-jung.

During an event led by Lee on Monday, Samsung announced plans to build two memory chip fabrication plants in the southwestern city of Gwangju, while SK hynix said it will construct two fabs in the surrounding Jeolla provinces under a combined investment plan worth 800 trillion won (US$522.3 billion).

It is part of the government's "three megaprojects" initiative, which envisions a national transformation driven by semiconductors, physical artificial intelligence (AI) and AI data centers, and calls for a total investment of 4,755 trillion won.

The upcoming meeting will mark the first strategic review session since the investment plans were unveiled, as Lee has pledged to personally oversee the projects, stressing the importance of accelerating their implementation.

It will bring together senior executives from Samsung and SK hynix, as well as presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik, Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol, Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and senior local government officials, the spokesperson said. (Yonhap)