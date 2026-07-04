A social media post about a vending machine in Itaewon that offers free water has gone viral, especially with temperatures in Seoul on the rise.

A post on X in Japanese showed a picture of a vending machine in Itaewon that gave out free bottles of cold water, with the poster saying she felt revived under the scorching heat.

The post quickly gained attention, recording over 5 million views within two days as of Friday.

The vending machine at the center of attention was reportedly at Yongsan-gu Saemteo, a facility operated by Yongsan District to help relieve the impact of extreme heat.

The district installed refrigerators or vending machines in key community areas last year to provide one free bottle of water per person.

The district announced it has expanded the number of venues from nine to 19 this year, with key areas including Noksapyeong Square and the Dream Tree Community Center.