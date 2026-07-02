A disability rights advocacy group resumed its subway boarding protest in Seoul on Thursday, following a six-month hiatus.

Sixty activists from the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination, many of them in wheelchairs, boarded a train at City Hall Station, occupying six train cars, with 10 activists in each car.

The protest took place after the morning rush hour, causing less disruption than expected as there was enough room on board for both the wheelchairs and commuters.

"We are here to talk about the overall mobility rights of disabled people," SADD chief Park Kyoung-seok said, calling on the government to set aside a budget to guarantee the rights of the disabled next year.

While the activists staged a protest on the City Hall Station platform, Seoul Metro, the subway operator, restricted access to parts of the platform and made broadcasts demanding the activists stop the protest and leave the station.

Seoul Metro warned of strong measures against the protest, citing a "zero tolerance" policy in line with the Railway Safety Act.

The agency had dispatched about 130 security officers to the site but could not stop the protest from causing delays in subway operations, it said. It is currently engaged in nine legal lawsuits with SADD over subway protests.

On Wednesday, the group staged a bus-boarding protest during the morning rush hour in Seoul's Jongno Ward.

Among other things, the SADD has demanded the Seoul metropolitan government reinstate 400 laid-off workers hired under its rights-centered public jobs program, which was launched in 2020 to provide employment for the severely disabled but abolished in 2024. (Yonhap)