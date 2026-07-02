Members of a special parliamentary committee investigating ballot shortages that marred the June 3 local elections on Thursday entered a vote counting venue that has long been barricaded by angry protesters to prevent the removal of ballot boxes inside the venue.

Police officers open the entrance to the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul's southern ward of Songpa on July 2, 2026. (Yonhap)
Police officers open the entrance to the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul's southern ward of Songpa on July 2, 2026. (Yonhap)

The on-site inspection came 27 days after protesters demanding a rerun of the elections began blockading the Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium in southern Seoul on June 5, two days after ballot shortages temporarily suspended voting at polling stations across the nation.

Police cleared protesters from the entrance to the stadium, which served as a ballot counting site on election day, to allow committee members access to the stadium. The inspection lasted around 40 minutes.

Scuffles were witnessed outside the stadium early Thursday, with some protesters shoving one another and tearing American flags carried by other participants.

Some protesters continued to blockade the stadium in opposition to the inspection, saying they would allow entry only to special counsel investigators or those with a warrant.

Police separated the protesters to prevent further clashes and deployed some 2,000 personnel to the site.

Members of the National Assembly's special committee investigating ballot shortages in the June 3 local elections enter the vote-counting center at the Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium in southern Seoul for an on-site inspection on Thursday. (Yonhap)
Members of the National Assembly's special committee investigating ballot shortages in the June 3 local elections enter the vote-counting center at the Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium in southern Seoul for an on-site inspection on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Ballot storage boxes are stacked inside the vote-counting center at the Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium in southern Seoul on Thursday as members of the National Assembly's special committee investigating ballot shortages in the June 3 local elections conduct an on-site inspection. (Yonhap)
Ballot storage boxes are stacked inside the vote-counting center at the Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium in southern Seoul on Thursday as members of the National Assembly's special committee investigating ballot shortages in the June 3 local elections conduct an on-site inspection. (Yonhap)

A team of emergency responders was also dispatched to the scene after a protester reportedly collapsed. The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.

Earlier in the day, the committee members visited the Songpa District Election Commission, where they were briefed by election officials on how ballot papers were managed on election day. (Yonhap)

Members of the National Assembly's special committee investigating ballot shortages in the June 3 local elections speak to reporters after an on-site inspection of the vote-counting center at the Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium in southern Seoul on Thursday, which has been blockaded by protesters since June 5. (Yonhap)
Members of the National Assembly's special committee investigating ballot shortages in the June 3 local elections speak to reporters after an on-site inspection of the vote-counting center at the Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium in southern Seoul on Thursday, which has been blockaded by protesters since June 5. (Yonhap)