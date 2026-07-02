The Japan Football Association plans to retain coach Hajime Moriyasu after Japan's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite the team being eliminated by Brazil in the first knockout round, according to a report from Kyodo News.

Tsuneyasu Miyamoto said the federation has not yet made an official decision, but told reporters it intends to bring Moriyasu back following Japan's World Cup campaign.

Japan advanced out of what many considered one of the tournament's toughest groups, finishing runner-up in Group F with one win and two draws to secure a berth in the knockout stage.

Its tournament run came to an end, however, after Brazil rallied for a 2-1 victory over Japan in the Round of 32.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)