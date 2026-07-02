The Daegu Chimac Festival kicked off Wednesday under the theme "Chimac 26: Departure."

The festival celebrates Korea's much-loved pairing of fried chicken and beer. It runs through Sunday at the 2.28 Freedom Plaza near Duryu Station in Daegu, southeastern Korea.

Launched in 2013, the festival attracts around one million visitors annually. It was nominated this year for Korea's Local 100 and Cultural Tourism Festival lists by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The festival is hosted by the Korean Chicken and Beer Industry Association and organized by the Daegu Chimac Festival Organizing Committee. It is sponsored in part by Kyochon 1991, Cass, Lotte Chilsung Beverage and CJ CheilJedang.

Beyond chicken and beer, the festival offers live performances by FT Island; N.Flying; 10cm; Hangzoo; Car, the Garden; G-park and more.

Daegu is known as one of Korea's hottest cities, earning the nickname "Daefrica," a combination of the city's name and Africa.

To help visitors cool down, the festival also offers themed zones such as Daefrica Waterpia, Chimac Sing-along Club and Chisangnakwon EGG Island, as well as a series of water-themed EDM parties.