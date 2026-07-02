Hyundai Motor Co., BYD Korea, Mercedes-Benz Korea and three other automakers will voluntarily recall more than 146,000 vehicles in South Korea to fix defective components, the transport ministry said Thursday.

The six companies, which also include Volvo Car Korea, Jaguar Land Rover Korea and Stellantis Korea, will recall a combined 146,505 vehicles across 38 models, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Hyundai Motor will recall 54,792 units across two models, including the Tucson, after software errors in the instrument cluster control system were found to cause the display to flicker or shut off.

Chinese automaker BYD will bring in 18,091 units across six models, including the SEALION 7, because the seat belt reminder warning may be obscured by other notifications.

Mercedes-Benz Korea is summoning 2,113 units of the C 300 4MATIC over durability issues in the steering wheel electronics control circuit.

Volvo Korea is calling for 55,405 units across seven models to undergo preventative maintenance, including the XC60, because of a durability issue involving a component in the 48-volt starter-generator.

Jaguar Land Rover Korea will recall 14,373 units across 21 models, including the Defender 110 D240, to address a durability issue with the steering wheel airbag connector.

Meanwhile, Stellantis Korea has called for 1,731 units of the 300C to be fixed due to a defective component in the high-pressure fuel pump that could cause the engine to stall while the car is being driven. (Yonhap)