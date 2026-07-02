Song Sung-mun has hit his first home run in Major League Baseball.

Song hit a solo shot off Chicago Cubs starter Colin Rea to lead off the top of the fifth inning at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Wednesday.

Song drilled a middle-middle fastball from Rea and sent it 385 feet into the stands in right field. The line drive shot left Song's bat at 107.7 miles per hour, with a launch angle of 20 degrees.

Song had hit a double in his first trip to the plate in the third inning. The former Korea Baseball Organization All-Star flied out in the sixth and grounded out in the eighth.

The South Korean is batting .233 in 33 games in his first major league campaign, and has a home run, nine RBIs and six steals.

Song's home run cut the Padres' deficit to 9-1 and they went on to lose by 23-3.

San Diego starter Walker Buehler served up three home runs and reliever Kyle Hart, a former starting pitcher in the KBO, also surrendered three dingers. Catcher Rodolfo Duran, who pitched the final two innings of the blowout, gave up two more long balls, as the Padres suffered their fifth consecutive loss. (Yonhap)