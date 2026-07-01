Atletico Madrid has launched a major push into the South Korean market.

On Monday, Atletico announced on its website that it has created its first official Asian fan club in South Korea. The club said the new organization, comprising 45 members, aims to serve as the main hub for Atletico supporters in the country.

Many fans see the move as closely tied to Atletico's expected signing of Lee Kang-in, who has long been linked to the Spanish team. Atletico reportedly showed interest in Lee even before his move to Paris Saint-Germain FC, and several reports suggest his transfer could be announced as early as this week. Personal terms between the two sides are believed to have already been agreed upon.

Atletico is also set to visit South Korea on Aug. 9 for a preseason friendly against Manchester City FC at Seoul World Cup Stadium as part of the Coupang Play Series.

The club said it plans to help fan club members secure match tickets while organizing additional fan events during the visit, including a special exhibition featuring historic memorabilia from Atletico's history.

In signing Lee, Atletico hopes to strengthen its squad while expanding its presence in the Korean market, following a strategy similar to the commercial success Paris Saint-Germain FC enjoyed through Lee's popularity.

However, much will depend on Lee's playing time. If he struggles to secure a regular role, Korean fan interest may fade quickly.

There has been speculation that Lee could serve as a replacement for Antoine Griezmann, though how manager Diego Simeone plans to use him remains unclear as Atletico's attack could undergo significant changes this summer.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)