An 8-year-old girl trapped under a car was rescued Tuesday after police officers and about 10 passersby lifted the vehicle to pull her out.

The child was sitting in a parking lot in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, at around 2:05 p.m. when a sedan pulling into the building’s parking area ran her over, according to the Gyeonggi Gwangju Police Station.

The car stopped, but the girl's leg was pinned between a wheel and the ground.

Police officers who were called to the scene asked people nearby to help lift the car off the child. Together, they raised the vehicle and pulled the girl to safety.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. She sustained injuries including abrasions, but they were not life-threatening.

Police are investigating the accident and questioning the driver. The driver told police that they had failed to notice the girl sitting in the parking lot.