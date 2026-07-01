Doosan Bears starter Choi Min-seok was not as highly touted as some of his contemporaries coming out of high school two years ago, with the club picking him in the middle of the second round at the 2024 Korea Baseball Organization draft. However, the right-hander recalls he still had unwavering faith in himself, believing that he could develop into a viable starting pitcher within two to three years.

Now in the midst of his second year, Choi is more than just that. Choi, who turns 20 on Thursday, has put up some of the best numbers by a starting pitcher in the KBO in 2026.

After hurling six shutout innings for a 5-0 win over the Lotte Giants on Tuesday, Choi has an 8-2 record with a 2.39 ERA in 15 starts, marked improvements from a 3-3 record and a 4.40 ERA in 17 outings as a rookie. Choi is second overall in ERA and is tied with two others for second in wins.

In other categories, Choi is seventh in innings pitched with 86 2/3, eighth in strikeouts with 80, and sixth in walks and hits per inning pitched with 1.18.

"I have often imagined I would have a moment like this, and now that it is finally here, I feel really happy," Choi said after collecting his eighth win of the season at Jamsil Baseball Stadium. "I thought I would be able to reach this level in two or three years and I think I am ahead of schedule. I always have fun playing baseball regardless, and it is obviously more fun when I am getting good results."

Choi's start Tuesday provided a fitting end to a dominant month of June. He went a perfect 4-0 in five outings in June while pitching to a miniscule 0.84 ERA over 32 innings. He struck out 28 and walked six, but none in Tuesday's game. It was Choi's first start of the year without a free pass.

"I gave up a lot of walks earlier in the year but I have been able to cut down on them as the season has gone on," Choi said. "When I consciously try not to give up walks, then I tend to start throwing more balls. So I just try to stay aggressive and not worry so much about walking guys. That mindset has worked in my favor."

With a four-pitch mix of the two-seam fastball, cutter, slider and forkball, Choi throws nothing straight. He did not even feature the two-seamer in high school and he only added the cutter to his arsenal this year.

"Back in high school, I used to throw those pitches when I played catch, just for fun," Choi said with a smile. "Somehow, the grips felt right in my hand and so I kept working on them. I think throwing the cutter and attacking hitters on the inside with the two-seamer have been the biggest reasons for my success so far this year."

Choi is locked in a duel with the Kia Tigers ace Adam Oller for the KBO lead in wins and ERA. Both pitchers won Tuesday, as Oller stayed ahead of Choi in both categories by notching his ninth win and lowering his ERA to 2.36. Oller allowed three runs in six innings against the SSG Landers but all three runs were unearned.

Choi said he is trying not to get caught up in his battle with Oller or any other pitchers, adding, "I only think about how I should go after hitters each and every game."

"I do check the numbers after games," Choi conceded with a grin. "But I never get too conscious of them."

The number Choi said he hopes to improve is his velocity. He averaged 143.6 kilometers per hour (kph) with his two-seamers last year and it has only ticked up to 144.2 kph this year.

"I am trying to get physically stronger so I can start throwing faster," said Choi, listed at 188 centimeters and 84 kilograms. "I have trouble putting on weight and I will have to work even harder."

As the youngest member of the Bears' starting rotation, Choi said he leans on veterans Gwak Been and Choi Seung-yong for advice. He also appreciates what the team's position players have done for him, too.

"I am just so grateful for my teammates. They always score a bunch of runs and make great defensive plays whenever I take the mound," Choi said. "I always trust them. They let me go out there and just do my thing." (Yonhap)