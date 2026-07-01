His numbers at the start of his South Korean baseball journey may not be all that pretty, but Shota Iimura, the new Japanese pitcher for the Lotte Giants, is still having a ton of fun.

If you just looked at the way Iimura kept a smile on his face, both on the mound and in the dugout last weekend, it would have been difficult to tell the pitcher was in the process of allowing five runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings in his first two games in the Korea Baseball Organization.

Before joining the Giants as their new Asian quota player two weeks ago, Iimura had spent time with semi-pro clubs in Japan and Taiwan. At 28, he is getting his first taste of professional baseball at the highest level in South Korea.

As far as he is concerned, there is so much to like.

"I am just having so much fun playing in the KBO and I think it showed on my face," Iimura told reporters Tuesday through an interpreter before the Giants took on the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. "As a baseball player, I felt really happy to be surrounded by so many fans. I was not nervous at all."

Iimura made his Giants debut Saturday at their home, Sajik Baseball Stadium in the southeastern city of Busan, but was charged with a loss after allowing three runs in 2/3 of an inning against the LG Twins. Despite the shaky outing, Iimura got the ball again the next day. And he earned his first KBO hold after giving up two runs in two innings. He struck out three batters, his first three K's in the South Korean league. He touched 151 kilometers per hour with his four-seam fastball and induced weak contact off his sliders and forkballs.

Both games were played in front of sellout crowds of 23,200.

"I was so grateful for our fans' support. I could really feel their great energy," Iimura said. "The outcome in my debut was very disappointing but I was still happy to be able to pitch in front of such supportive fans. I think the KBO is a great environment for players because fans pack stadiums every day."

Pitching in a new league is fraught with challenges, but Iimura seems to be taking them in stride.

"I think the hitters here are aggressive and they play at such a high level," Iimura said. "But I am confident in my ability to maintain my control throughout my outing and locate my pitches in the lower part of the zone."

Giants manager Kim Tae-hyoung also gave a positive review on Iimura after his first two games, despite the multiple runs that the pitcher allowed.

"I think he has pitched well and he will continue to improve," Kim said. "We would like to see him try to change the hitters' eye level. His overall stuff and his velocity are better than what we expected earlier. As long as he keeps executing his pitches, he will be in a good spot."

Kim added he will keep putting Iimura in high-leverage spots going forward. When informed of the skipper's plan, Iimura, who has the most confidence in his sliders, said he will be ready for anything that comes his way.

"I will stay prepared to pitch in whatever situation I am asked to pitch," he said. "Regardless of the outcome, I will try to help the team in any way I can." (Yonhap)