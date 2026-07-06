진행자: 간형우, Chelsea Proctor

Why pay more? Young Koreans are opting for DIY wedding shoots

기사 요약: 비싼 '스드메' 패키지 대신 직접 결혼을 준비하고, AI와 초저가 온라인 쇼핑을 적극 활용하는 젊은 세대가 늘면서 한국의 웨딩 문화도 비용 중심에서 실용 중심으로 빠르게 재편되고 있습니다.

[1] Wedding planning in South Korea comes with its own notorious ritual: A bundled package of studio photography, dress rentals and professional makeup known as “sudeume” in Korean.

notorious: 악명 높은

bundled: 묶음의

[2] It means dealing with a sprawling network of planners, venues and vendors while paying hefty upfront costs. Yet today, a growing number of young Koreans are taking a DIY approach, cutting costs on what many deem an overpriced tradition.

sprawling: 산개하는

hefty: 크고 무거운, 두둑한

upfront: 선불의, 솔직한

deem: 여기다

[3] A 2025 survey by Embrain found that nearly 70 percent of unmarried adults aged 19 to 49 in the Seoul metropolitan area considered spending heavily on weddings — including luxury venues and "sudeume" packages — to be wasteful.

wasteful: 낭비하는

[4] As more couples take a hands-on approach to wedding planning, many are turning to budget-friendly marketplaces, including Temu, a Chinese shopping platform known for bargain-priced products.

budget-friendly: 저렴한

bargain-priced: 헐값

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10788154

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰): https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립 (아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638