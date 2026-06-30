Academy Award-winning actor Matt Damon is coming to Korea this summer as part of the global premiere tour for "The Odyssey," People magazine reported Sunday.

Damon is set to embark on a global press tour beginning in July for the upcoming film, the magazine said. The film is directed by Christopher Nolan, with Damon playing the lead character, Odysseus.

"We're going to Europe, we're going to do premieres in Mumbai, Beijing and Seoul. It’s a big push," Damon told People. “I'll bring my family for a lot of it, so they can see some of these places.”

The actor said his career has given him opportunities to travel and that his children enjoy accompanying him. He has four daughters — Alexia, Isabella, Gia and Stella, ranging in age from their teens to 20s.

“We are seasoned travelers in our family, just because I work all over the world. So my kids love to travel,” Damon said.

Damon first visited Korea during the press tour for "Elysium" in 2013 and again in 2016 for "Jason Bourne." His upcoming trip will mark his third official visit to Korea.

"The Odyssey" is set to be released in Korea on Aug. 5.