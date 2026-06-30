Hyundai Steel said Tuesday it held its first Innovation Festival at its training center in Dangjin on June 16, bringing together employees to showcase key improvement projects from across the company.

The inaugural event was designed to identify standout innovation cases and expand their adoption across business areas, including production, research, quality control and workplace safety.

The 22 selected projects, all presented in person at the event, covered operational efficiency, cost reduction, quality improvement and safety.

Major projects included a predictive maintenance system for the No. 1 hot rolling mill in Dangjin to improve equipment reliability, the optimization of oxygen balance in electric arc furnace operations to cut costs, and upgrades to the No. 3 continuous galvanizing line at the Suncheon plant to enhance product quality.

In his closing remarks, Chief Executive Officer Lee Bo-ryong said companies must accurately read changes in the business environment, strengthen organizational capabilities and respond proactively to survive.

Hyundai Steel said it will continue expanding employee-led innovation efforts to improve cost competitiveness and secure sustainable growth amid challenging market conditions.