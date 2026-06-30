South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo marked his return to Wimbledon with a straight-sets victory, advancing to the second round of the year’s third Grand Slam tournament.

The world No. 200 defeated Spain’s Martin Landaluce 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London. It was Kwon’s first main-draw victory at Wimbledon since 2021.

Kwon, who is set to complete his mandatory military service next month, has enjoyed a strong comeback this season. He secured titles at the Gwangju Open in April and the Wuxi Open in China in May to earn a place in the Wimbledon qualifying draw.

After winning three consecutive qualifying matches, Kwon advanced to the main draw, where he will next face No. 25 Tommy Paul of the United States for a place in the third round. Paul holds a 2-0 career head-to-head advantage over the South Korean.

Meanwhile, world No. 8 Novak Djokovic of Serbia defeated China's Wu Yibing 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to extend his unbeaten streak in Wimbledon first-round matches to 21.

Djokovic is seeking a record 25th Grand Slam singles title and his eighth Wimbledon crown. He last won the tournament in 2022, was the runner-up in 2023 and 2024 and reached the semifinals last year.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)