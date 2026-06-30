South Korea’s Ryu Hae-ran has broken into the top 10 of the women’s golf world rankings after capturing her first major title at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Ryu climbed five spots from No. 12 to a career-high No. 7, with an average of 6.04 points in the latest rankings released Tuesday.

The 24-year-old secured her first major championship title Sunday after winning the Women’s PGA Championship on the LPGA Tour, marking a milestone in her career.

Runner-up Yoon Ina also made a major move in the rankings, jumping 22 places to No. 17 with an average of 3.31 points.

On the domestic circuit, Kim Min-sol rose to No. 15 in the world rankings after claiming her third victory of the season at the McCOL-MONA Yongpyong Open on the KLPGA Tour.

Meanwhile, Park Hyun-kyung climbed 14 spots to No. 66 after winning the Earth Mondahmin Cup on the JLPGA Tour.

At the top of the rankings, Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul and Kim Hyo-joo maintained their positions at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)