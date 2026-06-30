Japan’s impressive World Cup run came to an end after conceding a late winner in a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Brazil in the round of 32.

Led by head coach Hajime Moriyasu, Japan fell to the “Samba Kings” at Houston Stadium in Texas in the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Japan took the lead in the 29th minute when midfielder Kaishu Sano intercepted a pass from Brazil defender Danilo before firing a powerful right-footed long-range strike into the net.

The early goal gave Japan confidence as its compact five-man defensive line frustrated Brazil’s attack, allowing the Asian side to take a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Brazil responded after the break, however, and equalized in the 56th minute when Casemiro headed in the leveler.

Japan then focused on defending and appeared to be pushing the match toward extra time, but Brazil found a dramatic winner deep into stoppage time.

Brazil forward Martinelli’s right-footed shot struck the post before bouncing into the net, ending Japan’s hopes of advancing.

Japan, which advanced from a difficult Group F featuring the Netherlands and Sweden without a defeat, impressed with a strong performance against one of the tournament favorites but saw its World Cup campaign end in the round of 32 after failing to hold on late.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)