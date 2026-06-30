McDonald's Korea said Tuesday it marked the Month of Patriots and Veterans by delivering 600 Big Mac meals to soldiers of the Army's 23rd Guard Brigade.

The company visited the brigade, which is responsible for border security operations along Korea's east coast. It provided burgers and beverages to express gratitude to service members carrying out frontline defense duties.

Launched in 2013, the Happy Burger campaign is one of McDonald's Korea's flagship corporate social responsibility programs. Under the slogan, "Delivering happiness to those we are grateful for," the initiative supports people who serve their communities, including military personnel, firefighters and volunteers.

Last year, the company expanded the campaign through two nationwide programs — Happy Burger Week and Happy Burger Surprise — reaching individuals and communities across the country.

"We are honored to express our appreciation to the soldiers who work tirelessly to protect the nation's security and the safety of its people during the Month of Patriots and Veterans," a McDonald's Korea official said.

"Through the Happy Burger campaign, we will continue sharing our gratitude and support with those who dedicate themselves to others."