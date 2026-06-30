The number of employed South Koreans aged 70 and older surpassed 2 million for the first time in 2025, according to government data.

Statistics Korea said over 2.16 million people in the age group were employed last year, up 9.2 percent from 1.98 million in 2024.

The figure has increased steadily from just under 1.22 million in 2018, rising by nearly 80 percent over the seven-year period. Workers aged 70 and older accounted for 7.5 percent of all employed people in 2025, up 3 percentage points from 2018.

By gender, the number of employed men aged 70 and older stood at over 1.11 million, while employed women totaled nearly 1.05 million.