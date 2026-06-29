Stronger ultraviolet rays and extended summers are driving demand for fashion that physically shields skin from the sun, such as parasols and long-sleeved pieces.

Searches for parasols on LF Mall rose 26 percent between April 1 and June 25 from a year earlier, while searches for sun-blocking clothing items climbed 338 percent. The shift reflects consumers moving beyond sunscreen to avoid sun exposure altogether.

Leading the category are all-weather umbrellas, designed for both sun and rain. Once seen as the preserve of older shoppers, they are becoming a summer staple, prompting LF's accessory brands to widen their lineups.

Daks raised all-weather umbrella production 25 percent from a year earlier, adding models with carbon ribs for lighter weight and a water-repellent nano-coating. April-May umbrella sales rose 37 percent. Athe Vanessabruno expanded its umbrella styles roughly fourfold, rolling out French-inspired patterns and a Hello Kitty collaboration, and sales grew 110 percent.

Rather than baring more skin in the heat, more shoppers are seeking long-sleeved pieces that cut UV exposure while staying comfortable, with breathable linen and loosely woven crochet drawing particular attention.

Hazzys expanded its linen shirt styles by about 30 percent for the 2026 spring-summer season, varying patterns from solids and stripes to madras and gingham checks for looks ranging from office wear to resort wear. April-May linen shirt sales rose 50 percent for men's items and 30 percent for women's from a year earlier.

"As interest in skin health and antiaging grows, consumer awareness of sun protection is expanding significantly. Summer fashion is now shifting to factor in not just coolness but also UV protection, comfort and style," an LF official said.

Online retailer 29CM reported a similar pattern. Transaction value for fashion in signature summer fabrics more than doubled from a year earlier over the week of May 11-17, the company said. By item, linen shirts rose 127 percent, linen knits 334 percent, linen cardigans 219 percent, sheer cardigans 326 percent and seersucker shirts 106 percent. Over the same period, parasol transactions rose 302 percent and sunglasses more than 63 percent.

Women's designer labels are also drawing interest. The Barnnet's Hyled Linen Button Cardigan has gathered nearly 10,000 likes since launch. Made from a moisture-absorbing lyocell-linen blend in a sheer style, it layers easily over sleeveless tops. Levar's Sheer Stripe Over Shirt, cut from thin, breathable Tencel for a soft, natural fit, has won strong reviews.

"As heat and strong UV rays persist, demand is rising fast for items that reduce skin exposure while staying cool to wear. Interest is growing, especially in light, breathable summer materials such as linen and sheer fabrics," a 29CM official said.