Dressed in their diving gear, a group of "haenyeo," or female divers, from Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, gathered outside the headquarters of Ssangyong Engineering & Construction in Seoul on Monday, demanding compensation for what they say are years of lost income caused by a harbor renovation project.

The divers claim that pollution from construction at Homigot Port and changes to ocean currents caused by a newly built breakwater have sharply reduced marine life, leading to steep declines in catches of abalone, sea cucumbers, sea urchins and seaweed.

They say the project has devastated the fishing grounds they have relied on for decades.