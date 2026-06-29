Dressed in their diving gear, a group of "haenyeo," or female divers, from Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, gathered outside the headquarters of Ssangyong Engineering & Construction in Seoul on Monday, demanding compensation for what they say are years of lost income caused by a harbor renovation project.

The divers claim that pollution from construction at Homigot Port and changes to ocean currents caused by a newly built breakwater have sharply reduced marine life, leading to steep declines in catches of abalone, sea cucumbers, sea urchins and seaweed.

They say the project has devastated the fishing grounds they have relied on for decades.

Female divers, known as haenyeo in Korean, head to a rally outside Ssangyong Engineering & Construction's headquarters in Seoul's Songpa District on Monday, demanding compensation over what they say is damage to their livelihoods caused by renovation work at Homigot Port in Pohang. (Yonhap)
Female divers, known as haenyeo in Korean, head to a rally outside Ssangyong Engineering & Construction's headquarters in Seoul's Songpa District on Monday, demanding compensation over what they say is damage to their livelihoods caused by renovation work at Homigot Port in Pohang. (Yonhap)
Female divers, known as haenyeo in Korean, attend a rally outside Ssangyong Engineering & Construction's headquarters in Seoul's Songpa District on Monday. (Yonhap)
Female divers, known as haenyeo in Korean, attend a rally outside Ssangyong Engineering & Construction's headquarters in Seoul's Songpa District on Monday. (Yonhap)
Protesting haenyeo are seen holding banners that read "Our livelihoods have been taken away. Compensate for the damage" and wearing headbands with the same message in front of Ssangyong Engineering & Construction's headquarters in Seoul's Songpa District on Monday. (Yonhap)
Protesting haenyeo are seen holding banners that read "Our livelihoods have been taken away. Compensate for the damage" and wearing headbands with the same message in front of Ssangyong Engineering & Construction's headquarters in Seoul's Songpa District on Monday. (Yonhap)
Protesting haenyeo, or traditional Korean female divers, listen to a speaker during a rally outside Ssangyong Engineering & Construction's headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
Protesting haenyeo, or traditional Korean female divers, listen to a speaker during a rally outside Ssangyong Engineering & Construction's headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
Tewak, floating diving baskets used by haenyeo to collect seafood while diving, are placed in front of protesters during a rally outside Ssangyong Engineering & Construction's headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
Tewak, floating diving baskets used by haenyeo to collect seafood while diving, are placed in front of protesters during a rally outside Ssangyong Engineering & Construction's headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

milaya@heraldcorp.com