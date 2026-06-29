SK hynix's plan to begin trading American depositary receipts on the Nasdaq could lift its valuation to a new level, attracting an estimated 7 trillion won ($4.5 billion) in passive fund inflows, according to Mirae Asset Global Investments.

"While SK hynix has long traded at a valuation discount due to its limited access to global investors, an ADR listing would significantly improve its accessibility to US institutional investors and passive funds," Jung Ui-hyeon, head of ETF management at Mirae Asset Global Investments, said at an online seminar held Monday.

"The most important implication is that SK hynix will be evaluated within the same investor pool as US semiconductor companies," he added.

Jung further highlighted the ADR listing's potential to attract substantial passive capital inflows.

"If SK hynix's ADR is included in major US semiconductor indexes, passive fund inflows could become a key driver of demand," he said.

Inclusion in three major semiconductor indexes — the NYSE Semiconductor Index, MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index and PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index — could attract an estimated $4.55 billion in passive fund inflows for the chipmaker, he explained.

Citing TSMC's listing of ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange in 1997, Jung noted that ADR premiums tend to widen during bull markets before being reflected in the underlying shares as well, suggesting that SK hynix's Kospi-listed shares could eventually benefit from the valuation uplift.

"TSMC underwent a meaningful rerating as its ADR listing expanded access for global investors. SK hynix could follow a similar path, with broader international investor participation helping to close its valuation discount," he said.

Following SK hynix's ADR listing plan, brokerages have been raising their target prices for the chipmaker.

Mirae Asset Securities recently lifted its target price for the chipmaker to 4.2 million won from 3.8 million won. Hanwha Investment & Securities raised its target price to 4.3 million won, while Daol Investment & Securities set its target at 4.2 million won. Meanwhile, Nomura has issued the most optimistic target price of 5 million won for SK hynix.

At the seminar, Mirae Asset Global Investments also recommended a range of semiconductor exchange-traded funds under its Tiger brand.

Jung said the Tiger Semiconductor Top 10 ETF offers concentrated exposure to Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, while the Tiger 200 IT ETF provides broader access to the AI hardware value chain. For investors seeking wider exposure to Korea's leading companies, including the top two chipmakers, he suggested the Tiger Korea Top 10 ETF.

He also highlighted covered-call products, including the Tiger Dividend Covered Call Active ETF and the Tiger Semiconductor Top 10 Covered Call Active ETF, as options for investors looking to combine semiconductor growth potential with monthly income.