Boy group TWS took another major step in its rise as one of K-pop’s leading fifth-generation boy groups, holding its first solo concert at Kspo Dome just over two years after its debut.

The six-member group held its “24/7:For:You” concert on Saturday and Sunday at Kspo Dome in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul, drawing a combined audience of 18,000 across two sold-out shows. The concerts marked TWS’ largest solo performances to date and the opening stop of the group’s first Asia tour.

For many K-pop acts, Kspo Dome remains a symbolic benchmark of mainstream success — a venue that signals a group’s transition from rising act to top-tier performer. For TWS, which debuted in 2024, entering the arena so early in its career added weight to the night.

“Our dream was to perform at Kspo Dome ever since we were prepping for (our) debut,” Dohoon told fans during the closing remarks. “Now, since we’ve achieved this goal, our dream is to become artists who can be a source of pride for 42 (TWS’ fandom name).”

The concert was built around the idea of a “gift” prepared for fans, with cube-shaped stage structures resembling present boxes being opened one by one. The group kicked off the show by emerging from a giant ribbon-wrapped cube before launching into a medley of its hit tracks — “Hey! Hey!,” “Countdown” and “Overdrive” — drawing loud cheers from fans.

From the beginning, TWS made clear that it was not relying on the freshness and bright energy that have defined the group’s image since its debut. The setlist moved quickly through its two-and-a-half-year discography, pairing signature tracks with new arrangements and unreleased performances.

Although members Youngjae and Hanjin were unable to fully perform some choreography due to injuries, the group maintained the concert’s momentum by adjusting formations and keeping the stage visually full.

One of the night’s highlights came through never-before-seen unit stages. Jihoon and Kyungmin opened the section with “Shift,” a dark and intense performance that emphasized the members’ strength as the group’s main dancers.

Youngjae and Hanjin followed with “To You Who Came Through the Long Night,” an emotional vocal track written by the two members reminiscing on their trainee days. Shinyu and Dohoon then shifted the mood with “How Did You Do That,” bringing a hip-hop edge that showed off the duo's confidence.

The unit stages showed a wider spectrum of TWS’ performance identity, suggesting that the group’s “boyhood pop” image is beginning to stretch into darker, more mature and more experimental directions.

The group also unveiled “Get It Now,” a side track from its fifth EP “No Tragedy,” for the first time onstage, before continuing with some of its best-known songs, including debut hit “Plot Twist,” as well as “If I’m S, Can You Be My N?,” “Nice to See You Again,” “You, You” and “Oh Mymy : 7s.”

As the concert ended, the members reflected on reaching a venue they had dreamed of since their debut, repeatedly describing the two concerts not as an endpoint but as the beginning of something bigger. Leader Shinyu grew emotional while thanking the members, saying the concert was a dream they had all worked toward together.

“If someone asks me what moment I remember most in my life, I think I can confidently say it was today,” he said. “Thank you for becoming my dream.”

Kyungmin also thanked fans for filling the arena after worrying whether TWS could sell it out.

“When we performed at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, I remember feeling sad because there were some empty seats,” he said, referring to the group’s first stand-alone concert in 2025. “This time, I wondered whether we could fill the Kspo Dome for two days, but 42 filled it completely. Seeing it packed made me realize just how many people love us.”

By the end of the show, Youngjae reminded fans that the milestone was only the beginning.

“TWS is only getting started,” he said. “We’re not even three years into our career yet. Today may be the end of these two concerts, but there’s still so much ahead of us.”

The Seoul concerts marked the start of TWS’ Asia tour, which will continue in Fukuoka, Hyogo, Kanagawa, Macao, Bangkok, Singapore and Kaohsiung through October.