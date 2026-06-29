Lee Jung-hoo went 1-for-4 with an RBI against fellow South Korean Kim Ha-seong, as the San Francisco Giants defeated the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Sunday.

Lee started in right field and batted seventh for the Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

After going hitless in his previous two games, Lee snapped the streak with an RBI single, raising his season batting average to .322 (92-for-286). He ranks fourth in Major League Baseball in batting average, behind Yandy Diaz of the Tampa Bay Rays (.336), Otto Lopez of the Miami Marlins (.332) and teammate Luis Arraez (.324).

Lee struggled early against Braves starter Chris Sale, grounding out to the pitcher with a runner on first in the second inning before hitting into a double play in the fourth.

But with the Giants leading 1-0 in the sixth inning, Lee delivered a key RBI single against Sale. With two outs and runners on first and third, he pulled a 156.9-kilometer-per-hour sinker on the second pitch for an infield single.

Heliot Ramos scored from third, and Lee advanced to second on a throwing error by Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies.

Lee later flew out to the catcher in the eighth inning as the Giants held on for the 3-2 victory.

Kim, meanwhile, continued his struggles at the plate, extending his hitless streak to 12 games. The shortstop went 0-for-2 with a walk after batting ninth in the lineup.

Kim’s season batting average fell to a miserable .068 (5-for-73).

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)